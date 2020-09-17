5 healthcare innovation hubs launched in the last 30 days

From hospitals to universities to municipalities, here are the five latest entities launching healthcare innovation programs as covered by Becker's Hospital Review in the last 30 days.

Janssen, Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical arm, launched a nine-month digital health startup accelerator focusing on predictive diagnostic models and treatment management devices. The initiative, which will focus primarily on startups in the Middle East, Africa and Europe, will accept pitches until Sept. 27.



Recognizing a lack of innovation programs in pediatric healthcare, Children's Hospital Los Angeles announced a new digital health accelerator that will link 26 hospitals across the U.S., U.K. and Australia with 10 tech companies focused on increasing digital innovations in pediatric healthcare. Applications for the accelerator close Oct. 7, and companies will be selected collectively by the hospitals Nov. 10. The 13-week program will then run every year from January through March.



The University of California San Francisco School of Medicine received a $1.5 million grant to establish a new endowment that funds palliative medicine innovation projects focusing on improving training for clinicians treating patients with serious illnesses via telemedicine. The fund will support development of a series of educational modules for students and other trainees to use and learn necessary skills for using telemedicine successfully.



Santa Maria, Calif.-based Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation received a $2 million gift from an anonymous donor, which it will use to create the Advanced Technology and Innovation Endowment Fund. The program will invest in medical equipment and technology for the hospital.



Baton Rouge, La., secured a collective $1.2 million in federal and private-sector funding to launch Health-Tech Catalyst, a three-year healthcare innovation initiative. The effort will comprise three parts: an innovation incubator for new technologies, a program in which hospitals collaborate to increase clinical trial access or develop experimental treatments, and an investment capital arm for healthcare startups.

More articles on digital transformation:

Gauss, Cellex use smartphone camera for 1st at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test

Mottos to live by: 9 healthcare innovation execs share the ideas that guide their strategy

Health innovation insider: 12 rapid-fire Qs with UC Irvine vice chancellor of IT and data Tom Andriola

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.