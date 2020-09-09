Johnson & Johnson launches innovation accelerator for digital health startups

Janssen, Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical arm, launched a nine-month digital health startup accelerator focusing on predictive diagnostic models and treatment management devices.

The initiative, which will focus primarily on startups in the Middle East, Africa and Europe, will provide startups with nine months of support and mentorship from Janssen and iPEPS, the Paris-based Brain and Spine Institute's brain disease-focused innovation accelerator.



Startups can apply to the accelerator until Sept. 27 by explaining their plans to improve medical treatment with predictive diagnostics and/or precision treatment management tools. Pitches will be accepted until Sept. 27.

More articles on digital transformation:

Atlantic Health System's innovation chief Dr. Sylvia Romm leaves for digital health company

Viewpoint: Relying on physician's ideas is helping boost pandemic innovations at Kaiser Permanente

Centene leads $33.5M investing round in at-home and in-school pediatric telemedicine startup

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.