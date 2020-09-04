Atlantic Health System's innovation chief Dr. Sylvia Romm leaves for digital health company

Sylvia Romm, MD, left her role as chief innovation officer at Atlantic Health System to focus on her role as interim health lead of virtual care at digital health company Cityblock Health.



Dr. Romm wrote in a LinkedIn post that she has been working with Cityblock Health for the past few months and in August decided to leave Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System. Cityblock Health was founded in 2017 to develop a technology platform that facilitates care for underserved communities. The company partners with health plans to reach individuals living in neighborhoods with high poverty rates.



She said Cityblock helps members access telemedicine, and Dr. Romm was attracted to the company's culture.

"What's different about any other workplace, however, is the total commitment to removing barriers to care, including care delivered through technology," she wrote in her post. "Whether it's hiring extra member advocates to help members download and use technology, or having the tools brought directly to a member's home, we have been creative, dedicated and determined to reach members safely and consistently."



Investors in the company include Maverick, Thrive Capital, Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs, Oxeon and Town Hall Ventures.



Dr. Romm is also founder and chairperson of Sonder Health, a telehealth company focused on nutrition. She spent a year with Atlantic Health System, where she was responsible for developing relationships with local and national innovation partners and improving access to care. She also served in executive roles at Amwell for two years.

More articles on digital transformation:

Viewpoint: Relying on physician's ideas is helping boost pandemic innovations at Kaiser Permanente

Cedar, Waystar team up to tackle healthcare pricing transparency: 4 details

Centene leads $33.5M investing round in at-home and in-school pediatric telemedicine startup

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.