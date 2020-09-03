Cedar, Waystar team up to tackle healthcare pricing transparency: 4 details

Waystar announced Sept. 3 a new partnership with patient engagement and payment platform Cedar to offer patients pre-visit price estimates and payment options.

Four details:

1. Under the partnership, the RCM provider will implement pricing estimates, payment options and eligibility verification into Cedar's pre-visit offering.

2. Waystar and Cedar's new pre-visit capabilities aim to help providers comply with CMS' price transparency rule, which is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2021, and will require hospitals and health systems to offer consumers more transparent healthcare pricing data.

3. Waystar's cloud-based payment platform will also allow providers to reach out to patients with personalized price estimates through Cedar's omni-channel patient engagement platform.

4. Cedar's pre-visit price estimates and payment options will be available starting in early 2021.

