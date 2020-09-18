Disney exec tapped as Baptist Health South Florida's 1st digital chief

Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida named Walt Disney executive Tony Ambrozie its first senior vice president and chief digital officer.



"Our digital transformation initiatives, under Tony's leadership, will revolutionize how patients seek and receive care as well as how our clinicians are able to deliver that care," said Baptist Health South Florida President and CEO Brian Keeley. "We are making significant investments in technology to ensure that our patient experience is second to none and we are excited about our digital future."



Mr. Ambrozie will begin his new role at the health system on Oct. 1 and will accelerate ongoing initiatives to improve consumer access and ensure actionable data is delivered to the health system's key decision-makers. He will also be responsible for expanding telehealth and Internet of Things utilization and applying machine learning to health system processes. He will also oversee the IT division.



He is currently the senior vice president of technology and digital for The Walt Disney Co., responsible for the digital and core systems and technologies, engineering, data analytics and machine learning for the Disney Parks as well as consumer products.



Prior to joining Disney, Mr. Ambrozie was vice president for digital platform technologies at American Express.



