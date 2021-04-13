9 latest hospital, health system digital transformation pilot programs

Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are pushing forward digital transformation efforts by creating new tools and launching innovative programs.

Here are the organizations that announced pilots of new innovation programs or expansions to existing programs during February and March, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. University of California Irvine established a new innovation institute focused on personalizing the healthcare model with consumer technologies including wearables and mobile phones.

2. Little Rock, Ark.-based Baptist Health and Mercy Fort Smith invested $1 million in a healthcare sciences innovation center for students in the Fort Smith, Ark., area.

3. Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota partnered with Google Cloud to create an education program for students pursuing healthcare careers.

4. Cleveland Clinic is building a biorepository slated to start operations in June, which it hopes to incorporate into the newly-founded Cleveland Innovation District.

5. Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System's investment company Florida Community Health Network and investment capital firm Caduceus Capital Partners teamed up on a new initiative for health system innovation.

6. Intermountain Healthcare, Ascension and Amazon Care became founding members of a new healthcare coalition aimed at expanding home-based clinical care.

7. Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital, Virginia Tech and Johnson & Johnson Innovation partnered to launch a new healthcare technology and research innovation campus.

8. Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida started a new healthcare technology innovation fellowship to foster development of new products and interventions in healthcare.

9. Ochsner Health and Xavier University of Louisiana, both based in New Orleans, teamed up on new graduate education programs that aim to accelerate medical technology careers in healthcare.

More articles on digital transformation:

7 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Amazon testing voice tech for vision-impaired clinical study participants

AMA innovation arm spins out health IT practice management company: 4 note





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.