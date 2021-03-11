Baptist Health South Florida launches health tech innovation fellowship

Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida is starting a new healthcare technology innovation fellowship to foster development of new products and interventions in healthcare, according to a March 10 news release.

Baptist Heath will match a $1 million grant from the Knight Foundation to fund the fellowship, which applications open for June 1. The nonclinical Knight Foundation Fellowship in Healthcare Technology Innovation will let participants learn about developing new ideas and services using innovative technologies in healthcare.

The fellowship's curriculum will include multidisciplinary, team-based experiential projects in addition to traditional classroom lectures and presentations. As part of the program, the teams will come up with potential solutions to self-selected healthcare needs and present their tech developments to a panel of investors at the end of the program.

Fellows are also eligible to participate in various team-based Innovation Challenge programs at Baptist Health starting in 2022.

