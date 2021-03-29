Ochsner Health, Xavier launch new grad programs for tech-driven medical careers

Ochsner Health and Xavier University of Louisiana, both based in New Orleans, are teaming up on new graduate education programs that aim to accelerate medical technology careers in healthcare.

Ochsner and Xavier are jointly developing two new graduate degree programs focused on health informatics and genetic counseling. Xavier will offer the two programs to students in the classroom, while Ochsner will host clinical rotations for the genetic counseling patients across its facilities, according to the March 23 news release.

"Genetics is a rapidly growing segment in healthcare, especially in oncology and precision medicine," Ochsner Chief Academic Officer Leo Seoane, MD, said in a news release. "Additionally, with the evolution of technology, there is a critical need for the medical informatics field, which is the intersection of information science, computer science and health."

