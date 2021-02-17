Cleveland Clinic building biorepository, plans to integrate it into innovation district

Cleveland Clinic is building a biorepository slated to start operations in June, which it hopes to incorporate into the newly-founded Cleveland Innovation District, Cleveland.com reported Feb. 17.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Jan. 25 announced the creation of the new Cleveland Innovation District, which comprises Cleveland Clinic alongside other Cleveland-based healthcare organizations University Hospitals, MetroHealth System, Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland State University.

Developers of the biorepository told Cleveland.com that Cleveland Clinic wants to establish a centralized location for medical researchers to store tissue test samples and collaborate on infectious disease research. They also said Cleveland Clinic plans to use about half the freezers and leave the other half for other organizations.

Developers of the biorepository said they will be done building the 25,000 square foot, two-floor facility by April 1, after which Chelmsford, Mass.-based Brooks Life Sciences will install 400 freezers.

