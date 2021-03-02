Memorial Healthcare System creates health system innovation council

Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System's investment company Florida Community Health Network and investment capital firm Caduceus Capital Partners have partnered on a new initiative for health system innovation.

The Health System Innovation Council will serve as a strategic alliance of health systems from around the U.S. that will provide guidance to digital health companies creating new health tech products, according to the March 1 news release.

FCHN will work with the innovation council to help align its strategic goals and identify new product opportunities.

"Bringing innovation to our care model is a top priority," Memorial Healthcare System senior vice president and CIO Jeff Sturman said in the news release. "Through HSIC, we are excited about having unique, in-depth access to insights from the nation’s top digital health companies, which ensures that we remain on the forefront of technology as we enter the new age of healthcare."

