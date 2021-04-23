8 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are eight recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic teamed up with AI health tech company Nference and health tech company Commure to launch two new health analytics initiative, dubbed Anumana and Lucem Health, respectively.

2. Northwell Health and Pear Therapeutics linked up to allow patients seeking treatment for opioid and substance misuse to have access to prescription digital therapy.

3. Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore partnered with health intelligence company Sema4 to launch a new genomics program, which will give NorthShore clinicians access to Sema4's tech tools for preventing, detecting and treating hereditary cancer, cardiovascular diseases, pharmacogenomics and rare diseases.

4. Cerner is teaming up with the MIB Group, which provides data-driven underwriting services to life insurance companies, as the EHR vendor looks to build on its life insurance industry initiatives.

5. Medtronic formed a new partnership with Internet-of-Things cybersecurity startup Sternum to resolve vulnerabilities related to the company's pacemakers that could result in hacking attacks.

6. Apple inked collaboration with researchers from the Seattle-based University of Washington and Seattle Flu Study to test if the Apple Watch or iPhone can be used to predict COVID-19.

7. Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health inked a five-year partnership with health tech company Eon to launch a new program for identifying patients' conditions and diseases earlier.

8. Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health teamed up with tech firm Nvidia to build an artificial intelligence-powered language processor that scans and pulls relevant data from EHRs for clinical initiatives.

More articles on digital transformation:

6 recent big tech partnerships in healthcare: Amazon, Google & more

AMA innovation arm spins out clinical research connection platform: 4 details

Amazon, Google step in to help COVID-19 vaccine sign-up after glitches affect rollout

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.