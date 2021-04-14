UF Health creates AI-powered EHR search tool: 3 things to know

Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health teamed up with tech firm Nvidia to build an artificial intelligence-powered language processor that scans and pulls relevant data from EHRs for clinical initiatives.

Three things to know:

1. The tool, dubbed GatorTron, helps clinicians identify candidates for clinical trials more quickly and support development of medical apps, according to an April 8 news release.

2. GatorTron is part of a $100 million AI public-private partnership between UF Health and Nvidia, which the organizations formed last year. Under the collaboration, UF Health and Nvidia have built an AI supercomputer for higher education.

3. To build GatorTron, UF Health supplied 10 years of anonymized data from more than 2 million patients and 50 million patient interactions across various medical specialties, including oncology, internal medicine and critical care.

More articles on EHRs:

Lawmakers probe VA health records protocols amid privacy concerns, sexual harassment claims

6 most recent interoperability initiatives from Google, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft

Epic, Meditech top EHR vendors during pandemic: KLAS

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.