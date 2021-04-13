6 most recent interoperability initiatives from Google, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft

Reports of excessive provider burnout brought on by the lack of interoperability in EHRs have created a market entry for Big Tech.

The six most recent interoperability initiatives published by Becker's Hospital Review:

Google is in the early stages of a new project that aims to explore and develop a new consumer-facing health records tool for Android users, according to an April 9 STAT report.



Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center said on March 30 the pilot of the Google-developed EHR search tool, which aims to help clinicians better organize and scan for patient information.



In April, Microsoft will release the first update for its Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare that will include new features for remote patient monitoring and the Microsoft Teams and Epic EHR integration, according to a Feb. 24 company blog post.



Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is working with IT services company Accenture and Microsoft to transition to the tech giant's Azure cloud platform, according to a Feb. 3 news release.



Los Angeles County partnered with health startup Healthvana to roll out a new digital offering that allows residents to store records of their COVID-19 vaccination in Apple Wallet or on a similar Google platform, according to a Dec. 28 Press Herald report.



On Dec. 8, Amazon Web Services launched a new service for healthcare and life sciences organizations that aggregates information into a data lake and automatically normalizes it for machine learning. AWS made its existing COVID-19 data lake available to the public to support hospitals, researchers and public health officials on April 8.

