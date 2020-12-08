AWS launches new healthcare data lake: 4 details

Amazon Web Services launched a new service for healthcare and life sciences organizations that aggregates information into a data lake and automatically normalizes it for machine learning.

Four details:

1. The service, Amazon HealthLake, is HIPAA-eligible and designed to identify critical information and data and structure it into the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources industry standard format for a complete view of individual and population health.

2. Healthcare providers can use the data to find trends and spot anomalies in the data to make precise predictions about the progression of disease, clinical trial efficacy and accuracy of insurance premiums.

3. Health systems and third-party applications can securely share information through the data lake to make collaboration easier.

4. Healthcare providers can copy health data from on-premises systems to the data lake and normalize every patient record across multiple formats before tagging each piece of clinical information and indexing the events into a timeline view. The information can be easily queried.

