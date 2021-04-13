Epic, Meditech top EHR vendors during pandemic: KLAS 

For overall response and support during the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare providers using Epic and Meditech EHRs reported the highest rates of satisfaction with their vendors, according to a recent KLAS Research report

For its Vendor Performance in Response to the COVID-19 Crisis report, KLAS researchers surveyed 6,300 healthcare professionals to rate their health IT vendor's reactions and support to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Here's how participants rated their respective EHR vendors, on a nine-point scale. 

  • Epic: 8.2 
  • Meditech: 8 
  • Cerner: 7.7 
  • Athenahealth: 7.5 
  • Allscripts: 6.9 

