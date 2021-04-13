Epic, Meditech top EHR vendors during pandemic: KLAS
For overall response and support during the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare providers using Epic and Meditech EHRs reported the highest rates of satisfaction with their vendors, according to a recent KLAS Research report.
For its Vendor Performance in Response to the COVID-19 Crisis report, KLAS researchers surveyed 6,300 healthcare professionals to rate their health IT vendor's reactions and support to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's how participants rated their respective EHR vendors, on a nine-point scale.
- Epic: 8.2
- Meditech: 8
- Cerner: 7.7
- Athenahealth: 7.5
- Allscripts: 6.9
