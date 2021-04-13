Epic, Meditech top EHR vendors during pandemic: KLAS

For overall response and support during the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare providers using Epic and Meditech EHRs reported the highest rates of satisfaction with their vendors, according to a recent KLAS Research report.

For its Vendor Performance in Response to the COVID-19 Crisis report, KLAS researchers surveyed 6,300 healthcare professionals to rate their health IT vendor's reactions and support to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's how participants rated their respective EHR vendors, on a nine-point scale.

Epic: 8.2

Meditech: 8

Cerner: 7.7

Athenahealth: 7.5

Allscripts: 6.9

More articles on EHRs:

Google developing new consumer-facing health records tool: 7 things to know

Awareness, access are patients' greatest barriers to accessing clinical notes: 6 insights

Black patients less credible to their physicians than white patients, clinician EHR notes suggest

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.