Cerner inks 2nd life insurance industry partnership

Cerner is teaming up with the MIB Group, which provides data-driven underwriting services to life insurance companies, as the EHR vendor looks to build on its life insurance industry initiatives.

In March, Cerner partnered with New York Life Insurance Co., giving the New York City-based mutual life insurer access to – with patient consent – Cerner's hospital clients' EHRs in near real time.

MIB provides data-driven risk management and digital services; through the new agreement, MIB will manage access to 54 million patient medical records from Cerner, as well as 5,400 distinct patient portals.

MIB's clients will get access to medical records through Cerner's cloud-based technology and patient portals, which will be offered alongside MIB's other EHR and health information exchange partnerships.

More articles on EHRs:

EHR usability gets 'F' grade from nurses: 5 study insights

Cerner, Athenahealth lose appeal on CliniComp's patent

Physician specialties that spend the most, least time in the EHR & 5 more EHR study insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.