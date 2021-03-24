Cerner to share EHR data with New York Life Insurance Co.

Cerner will begin sharing EHR data with New York Life Insurance Co. as part of a new collaboration with the New York City-based mutual life insurer, according to a March 24 news release.

With patient consent, New York Life will be able to securely access Cerner's hospital clients' EHRs in near real time.

By giving the life insurance company access to patients' data, Cerner and New York Life aim to simplify the life insurance application process for consumers and accelerate underwriting decisions.

New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance.

