Cerner, Athenahealth lose appeal, infringed on CliniComp's patent, court rules

EHR vendors Cerner and Athenahealth's appeal of a patent for CliniComp's healthcare management system failed to pass in the federal circuit's patent office April 20, according to court documents.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board upheld most claims of CliniComp's U.S. Patent No. 6,665,647 on a system that lets independent healthcare organizations share access to certain applications while keeping access to their own unique systems.

Cerner and Athenahealth's appeal failed because they brought up issues that had not been presented to the board, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said in the April 20 non precedential opinion.

CliniComp filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California in December 2017 alleging Cerner violated its patent for the healthcare management system. The health IT company alleged Cerner's remote-hosting solution offered as part of its Millennium EHR infringed on CliniComp's patent.

Click here to view the court documents.

