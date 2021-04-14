LifePoint to launch tech-powered program for early disease detection

Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health inked a five-year partnership with health tech company Eon to launch a new program for identifying patients' conditions and diseases earlier, according to an April 14 news release.

The Healthy Person Program aims to provide timely notification of findings to providers and patients and support earlier detection of several diseases. The program builds on LifePoint and Eon's partnership, which began in 2018, when the health system began using Eon's patient management platform for tracking and identifying patients at risk for lung cancer.

LifePoint piloted the Healthy Lung Program in three of its communities before expanding it to all 88 of its hospital campuses across the U.S. LifePoint and Eon plan to roll out the new program this year starting with identifying aortic aneurysms and then expanding to programs focused on detection and disease management of thyroid, pancreatic and breast cancers.

Eon's platform uses artificial intelligence technologies and computational linguistics to extract abnormal findings and information from radiology reports and automate redundant tasks for low-risk patients, while triaging high-risk patients for provider review.

More articles on health IT:

UF Health creates AI-powered EHR search tool: 3 things to know

Montefiore fires employee who snooped EHRs for over 1 year

Olive acquires Intermountain's AI clinical analytics spinoff

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.