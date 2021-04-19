NorthShore launches data-driven genomics program: 4 details

Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore unveiled a new genomics program April 19 that uses predictive analytics to help clinicians and patients prevent, detect and treat diseases at an earlier stage.

Four details:

1. The health system partnered with health intelligence company Sema4 for the program, which will give NorthShore clinicians access to Sema4's tech tools for preventing, detecting and treating hereditary cancer, cardiovascular diseases, pharmacogenomics and rare diseases.

2. Sema4's tech platform combines clinical data and genomic analysis to evaluate and draw insights on how genetic variants will affect patients' chances of developing disease.

3. NorthShore will use the company's platform to administer more personalized treatment plans.

4. More than 1,000 physicians and about 300,000 NorthShore patients will have access to the new genomic offerings, according to the news release.

More articles on data analytics:

CDC invested $1.75B to improve coronavirus variant data, but it could be going to waste

U of Cincinnati students sue, end automatic sharing of their data with health system

HHS extends hospital data reporting contract with TeleTracking

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.