Cleveland Clinic taps AI to streamline medical coding

Cleveland Clinic said it is using generative artificial intelligence to automate routine medical coding tasks while improving revenue cycle efficiency.

The health system partnered with Akasa to deploy AI in mid-revenue cycle workflows, which involve translating patient care into standardized codes for billing, reporting and continuity of care. Coders at Cleveland Clinic may review more than 100 clinical documents per case and select from more than 140,000 code options — a process that can take up to an hour per encounter, according to a Dec. 23 news release.

System leaders said the tools help identify which tasks can be automated and those that require human judgment. Accurate coding supports smoother prior authorizations, helps avoid care delays and improves patient experience, they added.

Early results show improvements in speed and accuracy over previous workflows, according to the system.