Mayo Clinic launches 2 companies in support of new health analytics platform initiative

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic launched two new companies to support its newly developed Remote Diagnostics and Management Platform, which connects data with artificial intelligence technologies for clinical decision support.

Six things to know:

1. Mayo Clinic unveiled RDMP April 14; the platform combines health data and AI algorithms to create clinical decision support tools, diagnostic insights and care recommendations for clinicians to make faster and more accurate diagnoses, according to a news release.

"With RDMP, clinicians will have access to best-in-class algorithms and care protocols and will be able to serve more patients effectively in remote care settings," Mayo Clinic Platform President John Halamka, MD, said in the news release. "The platform will also enable patients to take more control of their health and make better decisions based on insights delivered directly to them."

2. Mayo partnered with AI health tech company Nference to form the first new company, dubbed Anumana. Using billions of heart health data from Mayo's clinical data analytics platform, Anumana will focus on designing new neural network algorithms to unlock hidden biomedical knowledge and enable early detection and accelerated treatments of heart disease.

3. Anumana recently completed a $25.7 million series A financing round led by founders Nference and Mayo. The company will use the funds to develop and commercialize AI-enabed ECG and multimodal algorithms for clinical care.

4. Mayo teamed up with healthcare tech company Commure to launch the second company, named Lucem Health, which will provide the platform for connecting remote patient telemetry devices with AI-enabled algorithms, including those developed by Mayo and Anumana.

5. Lucem's platform gathers, manages and curates data from mobile health devices then hosts AI and machine learning algorithms to deliver application development frameworks and services for integrating with workflows.

6. Lucem recently completed a $6 million series A financing round led by Mayo and Commure; the new company will use the funds to continue building out its platform for delivering AI-powered insights to the point of care.

More articles on digital transformation:

9 latest hospital, health system digital transformation pilot programs

7 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Amazon testing voice tech for vision-impaired clinical study participants

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.