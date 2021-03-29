8 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are eight recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and General Catalyst teamed up with healthcare software company Tendo to launch a new digital engagement platform that connects patients, clinicians and caregivers.

2. Google parent company Alphabet's venture fund CapitalG and St. Louis-based Ascension joined a $140 million series B financing round for Strive Health, a health tech company providing kidney care.

3. Providence's health tech investment portfolio Tegria acquired Cumberland, a health IT consulting firm for payers and providers.

4. What happens to kids' brains and bodies as a result of their digital interactions? Boston Children's Hospital researchers are going to find out in a new lab, which will be funded by supporters including Optum, Instagram and TikTok.

5. Providence's digital health spinout DexCare recently closed a $20 million investment round backed by the Renton, Wash.-based health system's innovation arm and Kaiser Permanente Ventures.

6. Ochsner Health and Xavier University of Louisiana, both based in New Orleans, are teaming up on new graduate education programs that aim to accelerate medical technology careers in healthcare.

7. Apple updated Apple Maps with a vaccine availability and locator tool developed by the CDC and Boston Children's Hospital.

8. Novant Health recently partnered with Feedtrail to launch a digital engagement platform that lets the Charlotte, N.C.-based health system's patient experience team closely monitor feedback from providers and patients involved with its COVID-19 vaccine distribution centers.

