Ascension Ventures, Alphabet venture fund join $140M funding round for digital kidney care provider

Strive Health, a health tech company providing kidney care, on March 16 closed a $140 million series B financing round.

Google parent company Alphabet's venture fund CapitalG led the funding round, which also included St. Louis-based Ascension Ventures. The new investment brings Strive Health's funding to $223.5 million, according to a news release.

Strive Health's data and artificial intelligence models aim to slow kidney disease progression, prevent unnecessary and costly hospitalizations, and expand access to renal replacement therapies including home dialysis and transplants. Strive Health has contracts with healthcare organizations Humana, Blue Shield of North Carolina and SSM Health, among others.

Under the new partnership with CapitalG, Strive Health will get access to Google and Alphabet's expertise and advice for product innovation.

