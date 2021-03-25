Here's how Novant Health is improving COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Novant Health recently launched a digital engagement platform that lets the Charlotte, N.C.-based health system's patient experience team closely monitor feedback from providers and patients involved with its COVID-19 vaccine distribution centers.

Novant Health tapped Feedtrail's experience management platform and launched a two-question survey, which is administered to patients via text message to collect their feedback on their experiences with Novant Health's vaccine distribution centers and pop-up clinics, according to the March 25 news release.

Novant Health shares the data from the experience management platform during daily huddles to help onsite providers address questions and improve communication between the sites.

Using Feedtrail's platform, Novant Health surveys patients about their specific experiences in settings including imaging centers, occupational medicine, urgent care and behavioral health.

