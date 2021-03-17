Providence-backed Tegria acquires health IT consulting firm: 3 notes

Providence's health tech investment portfolio Tegria has acquired Cumberland, a health IT consulting firm for payers and providers, according to a March 16 news release.

Three notes:

1. Renton, Wash.-based Providence last October combined nine of its health tech investments to form Tegria, which comprises about 3,000 strategists, scientists, technology experts and service providers.

2. Cumberland will operate as an independent Tegria business unit and will increase the company's capabilities in claims and benefit administration systems, care management systems, tech optimization, and managed services.

3. Tegria's other consulting and tech brands include Bluetree, Community Technologies, Engage, and Navin, Haffty & Associates.

