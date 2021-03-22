Providence spinout raises $20M for digital care platform

Providence's digital health spinout DexCare recently closed a $20 million investment round backed by the Renton, Wash.-based health system's innovation arm and Kaiser Permanente Ventures, according to a March 22 news release.

DexCare is a platform-as-a-service digital care operating system that manages health system capacity and demand across all lines of care. The platform has secured customers including Houston Methodist, the Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin health network and Community Health Network.

Providence created DexCare in 2016 as the platform for its ambulatory care business but has since spun out the company after incubating it within its Digital Innovation Group.

DexCare is Providence's third tech spinout; the health system's innovation group's first was digital health company Xealth, which spun out in 2017, and then women's health tech company Circle, which was sold to Wildflower Health in 2018.

More articles on digital transformation:

Tech firms, health systems developing standards for digital COVID-19 vaccine status verification

New Boston Children's lab teams up with Optum, TikTok & others to study tech effects on child wellbeing

How Google, Facebook and Apple are bringing people in to get vaccines

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.