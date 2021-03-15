8 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are eight recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Highmark Health, the parent company of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, is building upon its tech partnership with Google Cloud through a new six-year collaboration with the tech giant's sister company Verily.

2. The Department of Veterans Affairs, in partnership with T-Mobile, is deploying 5G technologies to the Miami VA Healthcare System.

3. Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System's investment company Florida Community Health Network and investment capital firm Caduceus Capital Partners partnered to launch a new health system innovation council.

4. Intermountain Healthcare, Ascension and Amazon Care teamed up as founding members of a new healthcare coalition aimed at expanding home-based clinical care.

5. Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital, Virginia Tech and Johnson & Johnson Innovation have partnered to launch a new healthcare technology and research innovation campus.

6. Walgreens expanded four existing collaborations with healthcare providers and adding 11 new ones to its digital health platform. The partnerships include Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health, Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital and Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare.

7. Apple and Harvard University teamed up to conduct a large-scale study on menstruation symptoms with the goal of advancing science around and destigmatizing menstruation.

8. Walgreens tapped Nuance's artificial intelligence-powered digital assistant to expand scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for consumers beyond the retail giant's web-based portal.

