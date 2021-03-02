Miami VA Healthcare System deploys 5G network

The Department of Veterans Affairs, in partnership with T-Mobile, is deploying 5G technologies to the Miami VA Healthcare System.

The implementation of the 5G system in and around the Miami healthcare system is the first 5G deployment T-Mobile has launched at any hospital, according to a Feb. 25 news release.

"Medical teams will be able to quickly access high bandwidth files such as imaging results, labs and medical charts without having to be tethered to a computer," the release said.

