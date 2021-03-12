Walgreens rolls out voicebot to help customers schedule vaccine appointments

Walgreens tapped Nuance's artificial intelligence-powered digital assistant to expand scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for consumers beyond the retail giant's web-based portal.

Walgreens customers can call a toll-free number or a Walgreens store and speak to Nuance's conversational voicebot to get answers to COVID-19 questions, confirm eligibility for vaccination and schedule appointments wherever vaccines are available, according to a March 10 news release.

The voicebot also sends the customer a text message in English or Spanish to confirm appointments after the call.

