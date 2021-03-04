Walgreens expands digital health platform, adds collaborations with Children’s National Hospital, Abbott & more

Walgreens grew its digital health platform March 4 by expanding four existing collaborations with healthcare providers and adding 11 new ones.

Users can now access more than 45 national and local healthcare providers on the platform, called Walgreens Find Care. Launched in July 2018, the platform allows users to book appointments for a range of healthcare services online or via the Walgreens mobile app.

The four expanded collaborations:

Novant Health (Charlotte, N.C.)



McLaren Health Care (Grand Blanc, Mich.)



Labcorp



For Eyes

The 11 new collaborations:

Children’s National Hospital (Washington, D.C.)



AtlantiCare (Atlantic City, N.J.)



Abbott Diabetes Care



Hinge Health



BetterHelp



Clinical Reference Laboratory



Cologuard



myPrivia Virtual Clinic



Lexie Hearing



Sanvello



SpineZone

