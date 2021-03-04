Walgreens expands digital health platform, adds collaborations with Children’s National Hospital, Abbott & more
Walgreens grew its digital health platform March 4 by expanding four existing collaborations with healthcare providers and adding 11 new ones.
Users can now access more than 45 national and local healthcare providers on the platform, called Walgreens Find Care. Launched in July 2018, the platform allows users to book appointments for a range of healthcare services online or via the Walgreens mobile app.
The four expanded collaborations:
- Novant Health (Charlotte, N.C.)
- McLaren Health Care (Grand Blanc, Mich.)
- Labcorp
- For Eyes
The 11 new collaborations:
- Children’s National Hospital (Washington, D.C.)
- AtlantiCare (Atlantic City, N.J.)
- Abbott Diabetes Care
- Hinge Health
- BetterHelp
- Clinical Reference Laboratory
- Cologuard
- myPrivia Virtual Clinic
- Lexie Hearing
- Sanvello
- SpineZone
