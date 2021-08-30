10 recent health IT, innovation partnerships 

Here are 10 recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Holmusk, a data science and health technology firm, signed data license agreements with UTHealth and Harris County, Texas-based Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD. Through the partnership, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston will give access to its deidentified patient data to develop artificial intelligence models that improve behavioral health outcomes.

2. General Catalyst's Commure acquired PatientKeeper from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in a strategic partnership that will develop and invest in healthcare technology.

3. Verily, Google's sister company and a subsidiary of Alphabet, entered into an agreement to acquire SignalPath, a clinical trial management system.

4. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger partnered with fintech startup PayZen to launch an artificial intelligence-backed financing solution for patients.

5. Boston-based Harvard Medical School launched a precision medicine effort via a collaboration with Clalit Research Institute in Tel Aviv, Israel.

6. Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Medical Center will serve as the first U.S. test site for a new drone-powered delivery network of healthcare resources including medicine, lab samples and vaccines.

7. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health Ventures is joining as a partner in private investment firm Auxo Investment Partners' acquisition of Altus Industries.

8. Mental health and meditation app Headspace is merging with on-demand digital mental health service Ginger.

9. Charlotte, N.C.-based Levine Children's Hospital has become the first U.S. hospital to use Gita robots to transport up to 40 pounds of cargo within hospital walls and enable contactless delivery.

10. Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine is teaming up with three other providers to establish a new center for researching and developing wearable devices that help providers collect health data from patients remotely. The three other organizations are: Tucson-based University of Arizona, Los Angeles-based University of Southern California and Pasadena-based California Institute of Technology.