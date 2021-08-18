HCA sells PatientKeeper used in 180 hospitals to General Catalyst

General Catalyst has acquired PatientKeeper from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in a strategic partnership that will develop and invest in healthcare technology.

HCA invested in General Catalyst's portfolio company, Commure, and is forming a collaborative partnership to accelerate digital transformation, according to an Aug. 18 news release.

PatientKeeper helps physicians and care teams access patient information. Commure is building a portfolio with similar software to focus on people-first care. Putting PatientKeeper's software in Commure's portfolio is a significant move toward its goal of healthcare transformation, the news release said.

HCA will still deploy PatientKepper, which is used in 180 hospitals nationwide. HCA will license the Commure platform and work with General Catalyst to develop new solutions for providers. PatientKeeper will migrate to Commure's cloud.

HCA and General Catalyst will scout ways to bring innovative technologies into HCA hospitals and will co-develop ideas and opportunities, according to the news release. The duo will also co-invest in startup companies, The Wall Street Journal reported.