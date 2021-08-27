Baylor, USC, U of Arizona launching wearables and digital health research center

Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine is teaming up with three other providers to establish a new center for researching and developing wearable devices that help providers collect health data from patients remotely, according to an Aug. 26 news release.

The National Science Foundation's Industry-University Cooperative Research Centers awarded $3 million to Baylor, Tucson-based University of Arizona, Los Angeles-based University of Southern California and Pasadena-based California Institute of Technology to launch the institute, dubbed the Center to Stream HealthCare in Place.

Baylor is focusing on the clinical medicine aspect of the center and will work on accelerating the translation of wearable technologies to patient care plans while training students and fellows in remote patient care, Bijan Najafi, center co-director and director of Baylor's vascular surgery and endovascular therapy division, said in the news release.

The center aims to accelerate innovation through partnerships, multispecialty collaborations and resource sharing. Patients who participate in the center's work will have their data streamed to clinicians at remote locations, creating a mobile hub for vulnerable patients in their own homes.