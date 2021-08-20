Kansas hospital is 1st US test site for healthcare drone delivery network 

Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Medical Center will serve as the first U.S. test site for a new drone-powered delivery network of healthcare resources including medicine, lab samples and vaccines, GovTech reported Aug. 19.

Five details:

1. The pilot project, dubbed Spright, is part of a partnership between German drone manufacturer Wingcopter and Denver-based air medical service provider Air Methods.

2. Air Methods chose Hutchinson Regional Medical Center as the test site because the hospital's campus offers wide open spaces and has a relationship with surrounding hospitals and labs between which items can be flown, HRMC Vice President Chuck Welch told the publication.

3. Initial flights will be demonstrations for the Federal Aviation Administration to qualify the agencies to perform flights unguided by a pilot.

4. Possible uses for the drones, which have a range of up to 68 miles and maximum speed of up to 90 mph, include delivering blood, medicine, small medical devices and vaccines, Mr. Welch said.

5. The drones will use designated medical air space to avoid conflicting with commercial or private recreational flights, and test flights are expected to begin in October.