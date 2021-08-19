Harvard launches precision medicine program with Israeli innovation center 

Boston-based Harvard Medical School is launching a new precision medicine effort via a collaboration with Clalit Research Institute in Tel Aviv, Israel, the organizations announced Aug. 18.

The Ivan and Francesca Berkowitz Family Living Laboratory Collaboration at Harvard Medical School and Clalit Research Institute will be established by an undisclosed financial donation from the Berkowitz family.

The new program will have two arms: The Ivan and Francesca Berkowitz Family Living Laboratory at HMS and The Ivan and Francesca Berkowitz Family Precision Medicine Clinic at Clalit. The two divisions will work together to conduct joint research, and the division at Clalit will include a clinical component that provides diagnosis and care for patients with rare and undiagnosed conditions.

The program will give researchers access to real-life data from millions of patients so they can analyze the information in aggregate and better discover precision medicine insights. The initiative will focus on generating insights from data and transforming them into front-line clinical interventions, according to the news release.

Harvard Medical School's biomedical informatics department specializes in data science, machine learning and computational biomedicine. The Clalit Research Institute is a healthcare science and innovation center.