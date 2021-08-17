UTHealth inks data licensing deal for patients' deidentified data: 3 notes

Hannah Mitchell - Print  | 
Listen

The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston is giving access to deidentified patient data to develop artificial intelligence models that improve behavioral health outcomes.

Three notes:

  1. Holmusk, a data science and health technology firm, has signed data license agreements with UTHealth and Harris County, Texas-based The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD, according to an Aug. 17 news release.

  2. The deal will provide Holmusk access to the data of 80,000 patients the healthcare providers care for annually.

  3. Holmusk will use the data to develop AI-enabled models to improve clinical outcomes. It will create analytic tools, such as projecting which patients are at risk of being readmitted to the hospital within 30 days.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars