UTHealth inks data licensing deal for patients' deidentified data: 3 notes

Listen
The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston is giving access to deidentified patient data to develop artificial intelligence models that improve behavioral health outcomes.
Three notes:
- Holmusk, a data science and health technology firm, has signed data license agreements with UTHealth and Harris County, Texas-based The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD, according to an Aug. 17 news release.
- The deal will provide Holmusk access to the data of 80,000 patients the healthcare providers care for annually.
- Holmusk will use the data to develop AI-enabled models to improve clinical outcomes. It will create analytic tools, such as projecting which patients are at risk of being readmitted to the hospital within 30 days.