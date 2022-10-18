Lifepoint Health rebrands

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health has launched a new heart-shaped logo and renamed its behavioral health and rehabilitation sectors to Lifepoint Rehabilitation and Lifepoint Behavioral Health. The health system is also going with a lowercase "p" in Lifepoint.

The dots within Lifepoint's new heart-shaped logo represent Lifepoint's 50,000 employees, the health system's business lines and the company's partnerships. Paris (Texas) Regional Medical Center will be the first Lifepoint facility to incorporate the new logo into its branding, according to the Oct. 18 Lifepoint news release.

Lifepoint was ranked seventh in Becker's 2021 list of the nation's largest hospitals and health systems.

"Lifepoint has evolved significantly since our founding in 1999, but we have always been a company with a heart, a strong mission and a compassionate culture with a sharp focus on delivering the highest quality care for our patients," Lifepoint Chair and CEO David Dill said in the news release. "We are pleased to introduce a new brand that more clearly portrays our culture and purpose, the attributes of our growing business today and our aspirations for the future."