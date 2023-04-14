Where 20 health systems focus their digital health efforts

While health systems have adopted digital tools en masse, they use them in different ways.
Here are the top digital health focus areas for 20 leading health systems (with the percentage of their digital health portfolios dedicated to that use), according to research from Galen Growth and Finn Partners. No health system had prevention and wellness as their top focus in the March 27 report.
Diagnosis
Cleveland Clinic: 50 percent
Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City): 44 percent
Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): 43 percent (tied with treatment and adherence)
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City): 43 percent
Boston Children's Hospital: 36 percent
Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): 33 percent
Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 33 percent
Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): 32 percent
Infrastructure
Christus Health (Irving, Texas): 100 percent
Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): 63 percent
Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles): 57 percent
Ascension (St. Louis): 38 percent
Mount Sinai Health System (New York City): 33 percent
CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): 29 percent
Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): 29 percent
Treatment and adherence
Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): 50 percent
Veterans Health Administration (Washington, D.C.): 44 percent
Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): 43 percent (tied with diagnosis)
Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston): 41 percent
Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): 39 percent
HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 21 percent (tied with research)
Research
HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 21 percent (tied with treatment and adherence)