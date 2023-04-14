Where 20 health systems focus their digital health efforts

While health systems have adopted digital tools en masse, they use them in different ways.

Here are the top digital health focus areas for 20 leading health systems (with the percentage of their digital health portfolios dedicated to that use), according to research from Galen Growth and Finn Partners. No health system had prevention and wellness as their top focus in the March 27 report.

Diagnosis

Cleveland Clinic: 50 percent

Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City): 44 percent

Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): 43 percent (tied with treatment and adherence)

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City): 43 percent

Boston Children's Hospital: 36 percent

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): 33 percent

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 33 percent

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): 32 percent

Infrastructure

Christus Health (Irving, Texas): 100 percent

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): 63 percent

Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles): 57 percent

Ascension (St. Louis): 38 percent

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City): 33 percent

CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): 29 percent

Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): 29 percent

Treatment and adherence

Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): 50 percent

Veterans Health Administration (Washington, D.C.): 44 percent

Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): 43 percent (tied with diagnosis)

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston): 41 percent

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): 39 percent

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 21 percent (tied with research)

Research

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 21 percent (tied with treatment and adherence)