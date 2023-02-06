WellSpan selects Epic-based platform for virtual care

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health has tapped KeyCare, a digital health platform built with Epic, for its virtual care services.

WellSpan patients can now conduct virtual visits through their MyChart. In addition to the partnership, WellSpan is investing in the company, according to a Feb. 6 KeyCare news release.

"KeyCare's virtual care platform provides the most seamless virtual care experience for patients and ensures they have 24/7 access to high-quality services," Hal Baker, MD, WellSpan chief information and digital officer, said. "With the addition of KeyCare's virtual care team, our patients will experience a much more integrated online care experience than is available with any other service in the market. Ultimately, this approach increases access to care for all patients."