WellSpan launches virtual nursing, remote monitoring pilot

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is partnering with Artisight to use the company's artificial intelligence-powered smart hospital platform to provide virtual care.

Through the pilot partnership, WellSpan will use the tools for remote patient monitoring and virtual nursing. WellSpan virtual nurses, located in a control room, will be able to interact with patients via video and audio connection, according to an Oct. 4 Artisight news release.

York-based WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital is currently using the platform. Upon completion of the pilot program, WellSpan will expand the EHR-agnostic platform across its system.

"While many AI solutions solve a single problem well, we are discovering that the Artisight platform may be able to solve many problems for us. We're exploring those possibilities with Artisight as we imagine what's next with this platform," R. Hal Baker, MD, senior vice president and chief digital information officer at WellSpan Health, said in the news release.