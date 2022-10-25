University of Utah Health starts digital health project to develop, test apps

Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health has launched a new project to test and create digital health apps backed by science and input from clinicians and patients.

The academic health system's Digital Health Initiative seeks to evaluate, develop and distribute apps in areas including home monitoring, mental health and clinical decision support. The program also plans to research virtual reality, sensors and EHR integration.

"There is a need for digital health solutions that are designed to solve a clear problem, involve users at every step, and are thoroughly tested," said Victoria Tiase, PhD, RN, the initiative's director of strategic development, in an Oct. 24 health system news release.

The program intends to recruit more faculty in related fields, conduct real-world testing of the apps, and institute a design lab where developers conduct hands-on demonstrations with patients to gather feedback.

"Involving end users in the entire design process is key," stated Roger Altizer, PhD, co-director of the Digital Health Initiative and a professor of population health sciences at U of U Health. "We not only need to know if the app will work, but we also need to know if the patients will use it."