UCSF announces finalists for digital health awards

UCSF Health Hub has named the companies that were selected as the finalist class for its 2022 Digital Health Awards.

The finalists were selected across 10 categories in both the "rising star" and "best in class" categories by a team of healthcare and venture capital judges, according to an Oct. 20 press release.

The Digital Health Awards recognizes the best products and technologies in the digital health space. The winners will be named in November.

The companies range from specializing in telehealth innovation to EHR innovation.

The full list of finalists can be viewed here.