Top 12 patient engagement vendors

Health systems are increasingly turning to technology to improve the patient experience through platforms like digital front doors and virtual care.

Here are the most popular patient experience vendors, according to a Nov. 15 KLAS Research survey of 93 healthcare executives, mostly CIOs:

1. Epic: 63%

2. Press Ganey: 25%

3. Oracle Health (Cerner): 16%

4. NRC Health: 12%

Salesforce: 12%

6. Kyruus: 11%

7. Artera (WELL Health): 10%

8. Get Well: 9%

9. Amwell: 8%

10. CipherHealth: 6%

Luma Health: 6%

Phreesia: 6%