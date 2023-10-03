Tampa General expands virtual hospital tool to ICU

Tampa General Hospital is expanding the use of its ThinkAndor Virtual Hospital platform to its intensive care unit.

The 1,040-bed hospital plans to expand the use of the virtual platform to other units across the hospital. The platform allows clinicians to virtually observe patients' progress, set up alerts for fall risk and connect specialists for provider consultations, according to a Sept. 12 Tampa General news release.

Tampa General Chief Medical Informatics Officer Nishit Patel, MD, said that the platform will allow caregivers to continuously observe at-risk patients. The hospital also has a care command center through a partnership with GE HealthCare.