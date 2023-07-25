Staffed van takes OSF digital health division 'on the go'

OSF HealthCare introduced a vehicle equipped with digital health navigators to provide care resources throughout the Rockford, Ill., area.

OSF OnCall Connect On the Go will provide help to individuals who struggle with navigating the technology that comes with digital health. It will offer health screenings, appointment scheduling, assistance with finding an urgent care center or using health apps, and connections to health resources such as food, housing or transportation, according to a July 24 news release from Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare.

The van is provided through the state-funded Medicaid Innovation Collaborative, which is an initiative that aims to bridge healthcare disparities and improve outcomes. Connect On the Go is meant to be a solution for individuals who struggle with navigating new technology, in hopes of alleviating the disparities that prevent individuals from accessing digital health tools, according to the release.