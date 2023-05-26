St. Luke's inks $30M deal with GE HealthCare

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network signed a $30 million contract to install 21 of GE HealthCare's CT systems powered by artificial intelligence.

The purchase marks GE HealthCare's biggest CT deal to date in the U.S. The CT systems are powered by artificial intelligence and include a comprehensive suite of clinical applications and AI through GE HealthCare's Smart Subscription to seamlessly integrate into the existing network.

St. Luke's plans to use the scanners systemwide, including potential applications for pediatric and trauma cases.

"We can now offer the most advanced CT technology to all of the communities we serve. This provides our patients with access to this technology no matter where they go for their St. Luke's care," according to Hal L. Folander, MD, senior vice president, chief medical strategy officer and network chairman, department of radiology at St. Luke's. "This investment also allows for a faster, more informed and accurate diagnosis, with less inconvenience to patients."