St. Jude's dedicates $50M to tech-based initiatives

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, based in Memphis, Tenn., will provide over $50 million in funding to launch six projects that are expected to create 54 new jobs across the hospital.

The projects stem from "transformational ideas by faculty and staff" through the organization's Blue Sky innovation program, according to an Aug. 30 news release from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The program fosters ideas that address "critical patient care needs, fundamental science questions or administrative gaps," and the chosen initiatives aim to "accelerate mission-critical objectives, and test novel scientific and clinical approaches," according to the release.

Out of the 36 proposals submitted through the Blue Sky program, here are the six chosen projects:

PTNI Genomic Medicine Initiative (GEMINI). This project works to enhance precision medicine approaches when treating patients with neurological disorders, as part of the Pediatric Translational Neuroscience Initiative.

Partnership to Advance Development of Individualized Genomic Medicines (PARADIGM). This project works to leverage individualized genome editing to target mutations in patients' hematopoietic stem cells that cause blood disease.

Tracking the Immune Repertoire of Tumor Lymphocytes (TIRTL). This project works to produce and analyze immune receptor repertoire data to understand how the protocols and immune therapies for pediatric oncology and hematology patients can become more efficient.

Strategic Milestones and Research Training (SMaRT) Plan for Career Advancement Program. This project works to minimize postdocs' career challenges by offering specific and organized training plans, mentorship and career development opportunities.

St. Jude Historical Archive. This project works to develop a more structured approach when collecting, preserving and documenting the institution's past by introducing a historical archive.

Diagnostic Innovations using Value-based implementation models to Increase Access (DIVIA). This project works to research molecular diagnostic platforms that may be successful in improving clinical outcomes for children with cancer across the globe.