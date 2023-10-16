Sharp Healthcare creates AI assistant

Sharp Healthcare, based in San Diego, has created its own artificial intelligence assistant, dubbed SharpAI, to support operational staff, the San Diego Business Journal reported Oct. 16.

SharpAI can automatically provide text summaries to speed up complex document review and provide "sentiment and thematic categorization analytics for various survey commentary collection," among other capabilities, the report said.

The move comes as more hospitals and health systems are looking to AI-based technology to support their staff with administrative tasks.

For example, UNC Health, based in Chapel Hill, N.C., created its own generative AI-based internal chatbot using Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service.

The bot, according to UNC, responds to questions specific to UNC Health and provides real-time recommendations or directions to help save time and provide more efficient, patient-focused care in administrative use cases.