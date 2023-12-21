Samsung expands digital health tools

Samsung Electronics added a medication tracking feature to its Samsung Health app.

When a user enters the name of the medication in the app, Samsung will warn users of the side effects and provide a general description of the drug. Additionally, users can set up alerts to remind them to take their medication, according to a Dec. 20 Samsung news release.

The tracking feature will be first available in the United States.

​​"Samsung Health aims to help people better understand and manage their health through a holistic platform by connecting devices, services and people," Hon Pak, MD, Samsung's head of digital health, said in the news release. "With the addition of the new Medications tracking feature, we believe users will be able to more conveniently manage their medications, improve adherence, and ultimately maintain better health overall."